© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drawing on intimate, unseen archive and powerful first-hand testimony, this landmark 4-part series tells the human stories behind our quest to explore space, offering a unique perspective on our changing world and where we are headed.

Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:57
Once Upon a Time in Space
Friends Forever
Relationships aboard the ISS are tested when war breaks out on Earth.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 55:57
Watch 55:47
Once Upon a Time in Space
Politics Always Wins
The arrival of the International Space Station promises a new era of cooperation in space.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:47
Watch 55:55
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Russian Thing
When the Soviet Union falls, Russia welcomes US astronauts to their space station Mir.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
Once Upon a Time in Space
America First
A pioneering class of astronauts is recruited by NASA to fly aboard its new Space Shuttle.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:55
Extras
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Space
Series Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
Once Upon a Time in Space
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
Watch 2:17
Once Upon a Time in Space
Extended Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 2:17
More Science & Nature Shows