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Once Upon a Time in Space

“Vodka did not go down well in space.”

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 1m 28s

Tasked with assessing the future viability of Russia’s aging space station Mir, rookie cosmonaut Sergei Zalyotin spends two months aboard, carrying out critical repairs. He recalls how, after a long week of work, the crew would enjoy a glass or two of cognac.

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