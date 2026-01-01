Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Latest Episodes
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 8
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.