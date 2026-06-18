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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

King Daniel for the Day (ASL)

Season 3 Episode 19 | 26m 30s

King Daniel for the Day In this special full-length episode, Daniel Tiger is curious about what it's like to be King. There's only one way to find out? King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!" On his royal mission, Daniel discovers that the most important part of being King is being kind to his neighbors.

Aired: 06/23/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25