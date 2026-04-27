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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)

Season 2 Episode 1 | 26m 30s

While the Tiger family prepares for a new baby, Daniel learns about what it means to be a big brother -- and a big helper, too. / The new baby is almost here, and Daniel is eager to pitch in as Mom and Dad prepare the baby's room. However, he struggles with the idea of giving up his old baby things for his new sibling.

Aired: 05/12/26
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps at the Crayon Factory/Miss Elaina Swims
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses a New Bathroom/The Neighborhood Concert
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Pretends at the Pool/Chrissie Pretends at the Library
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25