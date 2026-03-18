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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 11 | 26m 30s

Prince Wednesday is in the block corner at school building the 'tallest tower in the world!' Even though he needs to go to the bathroom, he doesn't want to stop what he is doing. He learns how important it is to stop and go right away. / Dad's trumpet is broken, so he takes Daniel along to Music Man Stan's Shop to get it fixed. Daniel needs to use the bathroom but thinks he will have to wait.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:55
Wilding
You Must be Crazy to Adopt Such an Idea
An ecologist's radical idea on natural landscape provides a plan for a couple's estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:39
Wilding
A Change of Perspective
An expert on trees changes the couple's perspective on what is possible on their estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:39
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  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
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Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
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Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Watch 26:25
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Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
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Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
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Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps at the Crayon Factory/Miss Elaina Swims
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses a New Bathroom/The Neighborhood Concert
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
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Daniel Pretends at the Pool/Chrissie Pretends at the Library
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
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Daniel and Max Visit the Farm/Prince Wednesday’s Pet
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25