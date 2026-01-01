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Breaking the Deadlock

How to Fix an Election: Preview

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 30s

Would you risk arrest to defend the vote? At America’s 250th, moderator Aaron Tang leads nine panelists through a gripping hypothetical election crisis that tests civic integrity. As tensions rise, the discussion exposes deep divides over protest, principle, and truth in a fractured age, ultimately asking what it will take to keep democracy alive.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 15:11
VOCES
Sangre Violenta, Sangre Violeta
A grieving father, a survivor, and a feminist collective confront gender violence in Mexico.
Special: 15:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
  • BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
  • DEADLOCK: an election story
Watch 55:34
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:34
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 56:05
Watch 54:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50