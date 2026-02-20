© 2026 Connecticut Public

Breaking the Deadlock

Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 54m 38s

What does “freedom” mean—and what is the role of government—when people face life-and-death choices? Moderator Aaron Tang and a panel of experts with divergent views take on a hypothetical scenario that raises questions about reproductive rights and the right to die. BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH, encourages dialogue, and the possibility of common ground. Watch the open.

Aired: 01/19/26 | Expires: 01/19/29
Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50