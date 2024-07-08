© 2024 Connecticut Public

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.

Watch 0:30
VOCES
Trailer | From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 4:52
VOCES
Lawyers at the Supreme Court
Preparations for arguments at the Supreme Court are underway.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11
Watch 53:32
VOCES
Willie Velasquez: Your Vote is Your Voice
Meet the pioneering activist whose work transformed the power of the Latino vote.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 53:32
Extras
Watch 9:05
VOCES
Chapter 1
Meet Luis Cortes Romero, an immigration lawyer who is fighting to protect DACA.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 9:05
Watch 14:10
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Special: 14:10
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sabor Ártico: Latinos En Alaska Extended Trailer
This short documentary shows Latinos adapting to the Arctic via food and culture.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 9:57
VOCES
When It’s Good, It’s Good
A filmmaker documents the effects of the oil industry in her hometown.
Special: 9:57
Watch 1:00
VOCES
When It's Good, It's Good Extended Trailer
A filmmaker documents the effects of the oil industry in her hometown.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 17:22
VOCES
Sentir el Son
A poetic story of self-discovery through West African and Afro-Mexican art practices.
Special: 17:22
Watch 1:00
VOCES
Sentir el Son Extended Trailer
A poetic story of self-discovery through West African and Afro-Mexican art practices.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 1:40
VOCES
VOCES Shorts Extended Preview
Explore issues such as identity, economy, arts, and community with VOCES Shorts.
Preview: 1:40
Watch 1:00
VOCES
The Kill Floor Trailer
A young Latinx reporter investigates a COVID outbreak in his hometown meatpacking plant.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 26:54
VOCES
The Kill Floor
A young Latinx reporter investigates a COVID outbreak in his hometown meatpacking plant.
Special: 26:54