© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
VOCES

Our Texas, Our Vote

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 55m 15s

On the eve of the upcoming presidential election, go inside the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history, led by a new generation on the frontlines of a growing swing state that neither political party can ignore.

Aired: 10/27/24 | Expires: 11/25/24
Extras
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Preview: S43 E3 | 0:30
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Nature
Beetles Battle Over Mate
This stag beetle only has weeks to find a mate before he dies.
Clip: S43 E2 | 1:57
Watch 2:55
Nature
Meet the Bats of Dracula's Home
Transylvania is a wonderland for bats.
Clip: S43 E2 | 2:55
Watch 2:22
Nature
How Male Bears Attract Mates
Finding a mate is no easy task for this male bear.
Clip: S43 E2 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Solar System: Wandering Worlds Preview
Meet the surprising, oddball worlds moving around our solar system.
Preview: S51 E13 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40