VOCES

From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 55m 09s

Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, journeyed from a difficult youth to the highest court in the land as part of a powerful legal team fighting the Administration’s attempt to rescind DACA.

Aired: 07/08/24 | Expires: 08/06/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11
Watch 53:32
VOCES
Willie Velasquez: Your Vote is Your Voice
Meet the pioneering activist whose work transformed the power of the Latino vote.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 53:32
Watch 54:40
VOCES
El Poeta
Follow poet Javier Sicilia as he campaigns for peace after losing his son to the drug war.
Episode: S2015 E3 | 54:40