From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)

When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
The gang ventures to village hall to learn about the Roman skeleton recently discovered in town.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Meet the pioneering activist whose work transformed the power of the Latino vote.