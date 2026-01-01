© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Managing Fire with Traditional Burns

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 3m 09s

As the season of Barrkana progresses, smoke starts to appear on the horizon. But these aren’t wildfires. For countless generations, First Nations people have used fire to manage Country. Burning in the cool dry season keeps the fires low and the burn scars small. Managing fire is key to preserving the ecosystems, and First Nations people have understood this for thousands of years.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Into the Fire
Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
Episode: S2026 E3
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Tidal Territory
Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone
Episode: S2026 E2
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
River of Life
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Episode: S2026 E1