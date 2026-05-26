© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Tidal Territory

Season 2026 Episode 2

Battle for dominion over the river with crocs, then catch glimpses of an ultra-rare mangrove snake and an endangered nabarlek wallaby. Take to the ocean to see humpback whale mothers raise their calves, then be hunted by false killer whales.

Aired: 06/23/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Into the Fire
Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
Episode: S2026 E3
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
River of Life
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Episode: S2026 E1