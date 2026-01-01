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Professor T

Season 5 Preview

Season 5 | 30s

Jasper and Helena test their fragile spark at a secluded spa, but an “accidental” death rekindles his instincts and threatens their new romance. Jasper is soon confronted by personal turmoil that clouds his judgement and shakes his focus while the team faces darker, twisting cases. With Maiya in the lead, Chloe grows bolder and Dan’s new romance threatens to destroy him.

Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What happens when Indian spices meet Mexican classics?| S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Professor T Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Professor T Season 1
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55
Watch 49:39
Professor T
September Gardens
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:39
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Overboard
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
Episode: S4 E1 | 50:19
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13