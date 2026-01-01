Season 5 Preview

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Latest Episodes
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Professor T Season 4
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Season 3
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Season 2
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Professor T Season 1
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.