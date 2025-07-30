Since Lisa’s death, Jasper is unable to face police work while Dan’s throwing himself into long hours at work. With Adelaide traveling the world, her sister Zelda (an old flame of the Dean’s) arrives to look after her home. Maiya hires a new DC, Chloe Highsmith, and with Dan, they tackle a tricky case involving the disappearance of a young woman on a boat. Jasper is forced to get involved too.