Professor T

A Little Drop of Poison

Season 3 Episode 4 | 50m 46s

Out of prison the Professor is desperate to get back to his work at the university and with the police. Detectives are struggling to find a pattern to link a series of unexplained deaths across Cambridgeshire and need the Professor’s help with the investigation before more people die.

Aired: 07/06/24 | Expires: 07/21/24
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 7:20
Dynamic Planet
Antarctic Fur Seals vs. Leopard Seals
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:20
Watch 5:23
Dynamic Planet
Buffalo Harvest and Release
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:23
Watch 2:40
Dynamic Planet
Finding Methane Bubbles in Permafrost
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 4 Preview
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 4 Preview
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 3 Preview
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13
Watch 50:02
Professor T
The Perfect Picture
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
Episode: S3 E2 | 50:02
Watch 50:56
Professor T
Heir to the Throne
Professor T is banged up in prison. Dan and Lisa try to distract him with a murder case.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:56
Watch 52:27
Professor T
Swansong
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:27
Watch 50:38
Professor T
The Trial
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:38
Watch 49:53
Professor T
DNA of a Murderer
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Episode: S2 E4 | 49:53
Watch 50:23
Professor T
The Family
Professor T faces a macabre puzzle when a family is found dead in a grisly tableau.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:23
Watch 50:05
Professor T
The Mask Murders
When a prominent couple are found dead, is it a copycat crime or was the wrong man tried?
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:05