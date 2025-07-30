In the lead-up to Zelda’s wedding, Jasper is wrestling with his feelings for Helena. Dan becomes obsessed by a dying man’s final words, but Maiya worries it’s about Dan’s grief over Lisa. Zelda has doubts about the wedding but Jasper’s advice makes him realize his feelings for Helena. Ms. Snares takes Jasper to Collins’ lecture on the warrior gene and Jasper is intrigued by something he says.