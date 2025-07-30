© 2025 Connecticut Public

Professor T

The Perfect Murder

Season 4 Episode 5 | 49m 05s

Adelaide’s painting is vandalized and the gallery owner is killed; but Jasper is distracted from the case after learning about Ms. Snares’ DNA test. Jasper agonizes over opening the results. In light of the news, the men come together and the Dean tells Jasper about his feelings for Zelda. The Dean races to stop her getting engaged and proposes himself.

Aired: 09/20/25 | Expires: 10/05/25
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Professor T Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Professor T Season 1
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55
Watch 49:39
Professor T
September Gardens
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:39
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Overboard
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
Episode: S4 E1 | 50:19
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13
Watch 50:02
Professor T
The Perfect Picture
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
Episode: S3 E2 | 50:02