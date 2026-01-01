© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grantchester

Episode 5 Scene

Season 11 Episode 5 | 1m 02s

Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down. Larry tries his best.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 5 Preview
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Preview: S11 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
How to Fix an Election: Preview
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05