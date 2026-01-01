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Once Upon a Time in Space

The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 1m 26s

Russian cosmonaut Alexander ‘Sasha’ Lazutkin and U.S. astronaut Michael Foale recall the terrifying moment an out-of-control vessel struck the Soviet space station Mir. Together, they fought to save themselves and the station, but the reaction they received when they finally made it back home to their respective countries was very different.

Extras
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