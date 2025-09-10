Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Latest Episodes
Follow Catholic and Quechua traditions confronting Peru’s climate crisis.
Venture to Japan, where 500-year-old climate records reveal how global warming is upending ancient t
Travel across Africa’s Sahel, where Muslims and Christians unite to fight desertification.
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.
Extras
Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world in this four-part series.
Gulnaz introduces Mamo Camilo and he shares the spiritual beliefs of the Arhuaco.