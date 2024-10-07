© 2024 Connecticut Public

Join Joe Hanson as he explores curiosity and illuminates the science behind… well, everything.

Watch 12:40
Be Smart
The Paradox of Voting
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Episode: S12 E13 | 12:40
Watch 16:27
Be Smart
Why Do We Hate Certain Sounds
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Episode: S12 E12 | 16:27
Watch 11:43
Be Smart
The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
Episode: S12 E11 | 11:43
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:23
Be Smart
Why You See Faces in Things
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Episode: S12 E10 | 10:23
Watch 10:00
Be Smart
Why trees look like rivers and also blood vessels and also lightning…
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Episode: S12 E9 | 10:00
Watch 15:25
Be Smart
The Real (Weird) Way We See Numbers
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Episode: S12 E8 | 15:25
Watch 8:46
Be Smart
The Surprising Power of Sex in Evolution
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Episode: S12 E7 | 8:46
Watch 12:54
Be Smart
Computers Can Predict When You're Going to Die… Here's How
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
Episode: S12 E6 | 12:54
Watch 21:33
Be Smart
Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
Episode: S12 E5 | 21:33
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
Measuring the Universe With a 14-Billion Light-Year Ruler
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Episode: S12 E4 | 10:40
Extras
Watch 21:29
Be Smart
The Mystery of Earth's Disappearing Giants
Africa is the only continent where these megafaunas still exist. But, why?
Special: 21:29
Watch 17:08
Be Smart
Dung Beetles: The Poop-Rolling Stargazers of the Serenget
We meet some interesting bugs that use truly extreme senses to navigate their world.
Special: 17:08
Watch 20:59
Be Smart
These Butt-Tickling Ants Are Endangered Butterfly Bodyguards
We look at some surprising ways that species use teamwork in order to survive.
Special: 20:59
Watch 29:33
Be Smart
These Death-Eating Scavengers Are Real Life-Savers
We look at ecosystems at their largest and smallest scales of time and size.
Special: 29:33
Watch 25:36
Be Smart
Elephant Moms Carry the Wisdom of Generations
Seemingly distant ecosystems, even half a world apart, are connected in surprising ways.
Special: 25:36
Watch 25:47
Be Smart
Are Some Species More Important Than Others?
Can an ecosystem survive without its keystone species?
Special: 25:47
Watch 17:43
Be Smart
The 12 Days of Evolution - Complete Series!
All 12 days in ONE video!
Special: 17:43
