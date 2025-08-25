Why Seedless Fruit Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Latest Episodes
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.