Be Smart

Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong

Season 13 Episode 16 | 19m 50s

What does flavor really mean? And how does it work? In this episode, Joe visits a flavor chemistry lab to meet a master flavorist and uncover how taste, smell, sound, sight, and memory combine in the brain. Along the way, he learns how flavors are built molecule by molecule—and why identical foods can taste completely different to different people.

Aired: 01/14/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 20:05
Be Smart
The Scientific Lie That Damaged Generations of Men
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
Episode: S13 E15 | 20:05
Watch 22:36
Be Smart
Inside the Vault Where They Keep the Dinosaur Apocalypse
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Episode: S13 E14 | 22:36
Watch 12:37
Be Smart
(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Episode: S13 E13 | 12:37
Watch 11:08
Be Smart
Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
Watch 36:47
Be Smart
Be Smart about Autism
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47
Watch 14:51
Be Smart
Why Seedless Fruit Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:51
Watch 21:13
Be Smart
The Randomness Crisis Threatening the Internet
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Episode: S13 E9 | 21:13
Watch 16:20
Be Smart
Blood Types Are Weirder Than You Think
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
Episode: S13 E8 | 16:20
Watch 16:18
Be Smart
How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Episode: S13 E7 | 16:18
Watch 16:00
Be Smart
What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Episode: S13 E6 | 16:00