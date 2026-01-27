Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong

Extras
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Latest Episodes
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?