Be Smart

Blood Types Are Weirder Than You Think

Season 13 Episode 8 | 16m 20s

Across life on Earth, blood comes in blue, green, purple, even clear. But why? And what makes your blood different from mine? This is the strange world of blood—what it does, why it varies, and why we can’t live without it.

Aired: 07/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
O Visits Fairytale Bathrooms
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Clip: S7 E3 | 0:58
Watch 1:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Sienna Uses The Potty at a Music Festival
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
Clip: S7 E3 | 1:38
Watch 0:51
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"You Can Use a Different Bathroom" Song
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
Clip: S7 E3 | 0:51
Watch 3:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses the Train Station Bathroom
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
Clip: S7 E3 | 3:15
Watch 1:57
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Uses the Potty at a Concert
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
Clip: S7 E3 | 1:57
Watch 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"If Something Seems Hard To Do" Song
A song about how if something seems hard to do, you can try it a little bit at a time.
Clip: S7 E15 | 1:03
Watch 2:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Coloring a Little Bit at a Time
When Daniel wants to color a big box, he remembers he can do it a little bit at a time.
Clip: S7 E15 | 2:15
Watch 1:39
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Meera Goes Swimming
Meera goes swimming with her dad and she even swims to the end of the pool all by herself!
Clip: S7 E15 | 1:39
Watch 3:16
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Swims a Little Bit at a Time
When Miss Elaina wants to swim far, she takes breaks and swims a little bit at a time.
Clip: S7 E15 | 3:16
Watch 16:18
Be Smart
How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Episode: S13 E7 | 16:18
Watch 16:00
Be Smart
What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Episode: S13 E6 | 16:00
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Watch 12:15
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15