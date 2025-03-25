Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
In this segment of “Maus,” Art Spiegelman illustrated four Jewish victims hung by Nazis in Poland.
Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” was featured in the comic book “Funny Aminals” in 1972.
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.