Be Smart

Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery

Season 13 Episode 2 | 17m 11s

This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas? From menopause to our slow maturation and super-long lifespans, humans are quite unique in the animal kingdom. Could grandma be an evolutionary secret weapon? Or is she just a quirky side effect of living long lives?

Aired: 03/20/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Nature
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Episode 4 Preview
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
NOVA
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Art Spiegelman wrote this comic about his family’s experiences on 9/11
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:21
Watch 2:06
American Masters
One of the most important pages of Art Spiegelman’s “Maus”
In this segment of “Maus,” Art Spiegelman illustrated four Jewish victims hung by Nazis in Poland.
Clip: S39 E3 | 2:06
Watch 1:40
American Masters
How Art Spiegelman got involved in the world of underground comix
Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” was featured in the comic book “Funny Aminals” in 1972.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:40
Be Smart
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Be Smart
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Be Smart
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Be Smart
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15
Be Smart
Be Smart
Camouflage Isn't What It Appears To Be
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Episode: S12 E15 | 11:20
Be Smart
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17
Be Smart
Be Smart
The Paradox of Voting
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Episode: S12 E13 | 12:40
Be Smart
Be Smart
Why Do We Hate Certain Sounds
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Episode: S12 E12 | 16:27
Be Smart
Be Smart
The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
Episode: S12 E11 | 11:43
Be Smart
Be Smart
Why You See Faces in Things
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Episode: S12 E10 | 10:23