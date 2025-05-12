© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained

Season 13 Episode 5 | 26m 19s

Dire wolves are back—sort of. Colossal Biosciences claims to have resurrected this extinct predator, but what did they really do? Joe talks with the scientists behind the headlines to explore the truth, tech, and ethics of “de-extinction.”

Aired: 05/07/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Clip: S52 E20 | 1:29
Watch 12:07
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Halal Grocery in Brooklyn | Ep 2
The family behind a Middle Eastern Brooklyn grocery makes a hearty mansaf meal.
Special: 12:07
Watch 15:28
Nature
Significant Otters | WILD HOPE
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Special: 15:28
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Kiss Me, Kate" Preview
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Watch 12:15
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15
Watch 11:20
Be Smart
Camouflage Isn't What It Appears To Be
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Episode: S12 E15 | 11:20
Watch 11:17
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17
Watch 12:40
Be Smart
The Paradox of Voting
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Episode: S12 E13 | 12:40