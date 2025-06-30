© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight

Season 13 Episode 7 | 16m 18s

How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing? Join Joe and a few brave chickens as they recreate a brilliant experiment that helps solve one of evolution’s greatest mysteries: the origin of feathered flight.

Aired: 06/18/25
Extras
Watch 12:03
Human Footprint
Buried in Style: Fashion’s Final Destination
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Clip: S2 E3 | 12:03
Watch 5:41
Human Footprint
The Beaver Boom: How One Rodent Shaped a Continent
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:41
Watch 5:42
Human Footprint
Shear Force: How Sheep Reshaped Scotland
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
POV
Trailer | Made in Ethiopia
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Preview: S38 E3 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:11
Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 16:00
Be Smart
What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Episode: S13 E6 | 16:00
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Watch 12:15
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15
Watch 11:20
Be Smart
Camouflage Isn't What It Appears To Be
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Episode: S12 E15 | 11:20