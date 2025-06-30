How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight

Extras
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.