Be Smart

The Randomness Crisis Threatening the Internet

Season 13 Episode 9 | 21m 13s

Coin tosses aren't truly random. Lava lamps help secure the internet. And quantum physics might break encryption—or save it. This is what randomness really means, and why your digital life depends on it!

Aired: 07/30/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 16:20
Be Smart
Blood Types Are Weirder Than You Think
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
Episode: S13 E8 | 16:20
Watch 16:18
Be Smart
How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Episode: S13 E7 | 16:18
Watch 16:00
Be Smart
What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Episode: S13 E6 | 16:00
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35