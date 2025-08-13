The Randomness Crisis Threatening the Internet

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
One woman’s journey from heroin addiction to healing, recovery, and hope.
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.