Be Smart about Autism

Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail?
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.