Be Smart

The Intelligence Test Where Ants Beat Humans

Season 13 Episode 17 | 14m 52s

Ant bridges, bee hives and bird flocks all show how intelligent behavior can emerge to solve impossible tasks, with no individual directing traffic. Let’s trace the history of swarm intelligence research, from Aristotle to modern computer modeling.

Aired: 02/04/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 19:50
Be Smart
Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Episode: S13 E16 | 19:50
Watch 20:05
Be Smart
The Scientific Lie That Damaged Generations of Men
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
Episode: S13 E15 | 20:05
Watch 22:36
Be Smart
Inside the Vault Where They Keep the Dinosaur Apocalypse
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Episode: S13 E14 | 22:36
Watch 12:37
Be Smart
(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Episode: S13 E13 | 12:37
Watch 11:08
Be Smart
Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
Watch 36:47
Be Smart
Be Smart about Autism
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47
Watch 14:51
Be Smart
Why Seedless Fruit Is a Disaster Waiting To Happen
Seedless fruits are delicious, convenient… and completely unnatural.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:51
Watch 21:13
Be Smart
The Randomness Crisis Threatening the Internet
What does randomness really mean? And why your digital life depend on it?
Episode: S13 E9 | 21:13
Watch 16:20
Be Smart
Blood Types Are Weirder Than You Think
Why do we have different blood types? And why do we have blood at all?
Episode: S13 E8 | 16:20
Watch 16:18
Be Smart
How Feathered Dinosaurs Accidentally Invented Flight
How did dinosaurs become birds—and what good is half a wing?
Episode: S13 E7 | 16:18