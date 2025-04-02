What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.