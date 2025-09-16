© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Saving the World's Forests

Season 2025 Episode 3

Venture to Japan with Gulnaz, where global warming is upending centuries-old Shinto and Buddhist traditions. As ancient shrines and temples face rising challenges, they also inspire new paths in reforestation and conservation.

Aired: 09/23/25
Latest Episodes
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Reclaiming Peru’s Glaciers
Follow Catholic and Quechua traditions confronting Peru’s climate crisis.
Episode: S2025 E4
Watch 54:23
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Stopping the Desert
Travel across Africa’s Sahel, where Muslims and Christians unite to fight desertification.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:45
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The Heart of the World
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:45