Stopping the Desert

The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
