Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Stopping the Desert

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 54m 23s

Gulnaz Khan travels across Africa’s Sahel, where desertification threatens entire communities. Muslims and Christians join forces with scientists, refining traditional practices that promise to hold back the Sahara and its shifting sands.

Aired: 09/16/25 | Expires: 10/15/25
Extras
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Clip: 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 5:13
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Sounds of the Revolution
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Clip: 5:13
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 2:20
The American Revolution
Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
Preview: 2:20
Watch 0:43
The American Revolution
The First Shot
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Clip: 0:43
Latest Episodes
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Reclaiming Peru’s Glaciers
Follow Catholic and Quechua traditions confronting Peru’s climate crisis.
Episode: S2025 E4
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Saving the World's Forests
Venture to Japan, where 500-year-old climate records reveal how global warming is upending ancient t
Episode: S2025 E3
Watch 54:45
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The Heart of the World
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:45