The First Lady

Please Allow Me

Season 1 Episode 103 | 57m 17s

Young Eleanor attends her coming out party in New York where she meets cousin Franklin. In Michigan, young Betty is courted by hotshot lawyer Jerry. At a Chicago law firm, young Michelle meets summer intern Barack, interested in politics.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:13
The First Lady
Victory Dance
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle each leave the White House, determined to make a difference.
Episode: S1 E110 | 56:13
Watch 51:22
The First Lady
Nadir
Eleanor confronts racism, Betty's addiction worsens and Michelle pushes for gun reform.
Episode: S1 E107 | 51:22
Watch 54:25
The First Lady
Punch Perfect
Eleanor demands assistance for WWII Jewish refugees; Michelle speaks out about race.
Episode: S1 E108 | 54:25
Watch 54:24
The First Lady
Rift
Eleanor rallies the country; Betty's addiction spirals, causing her family to intervene.
Episode: S1 E109 | 54:24
Watch 53:58
The First Lady
See Saw
Betty publicly announces hercancer diagnosis. Michelle's healthy lunch program takes off.
Episode: S1 E105 | 53:58
Watch 55:23
The First Lady
Shout Out
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:23
Watch 55:11
The First Lady
Voices Carry
Eleanor presses Franklin to act, Betty becomes First Lady, and Michelle faces opposition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:11
Watch 58:44
The First Lady
Cracked Pot
Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women.
Episode: S1 E104 | 58:44
Watch 54:57
The First Lady
That White House
Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama grapple with idea of the First Lady.
Episode: S1 E101 | 54:57