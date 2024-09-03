© 2024 Connecticut Public

The First Lady

Rift

Season 1 Episode 109 | 54m 24s

Eleanor rallies the country as the U.S. enters WW II. After Betty's addiction spirals, Jerry and her family intervene. Michelle joins Hillary Clinton on the 2016 presidential campaign trail to advocate for the dignity of American women.

Aired: 09/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:13
The First Lady
Victory Dance
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle each leave the White House, determined to make a difference.
Episode: S1 E110 | 56:13
Watch 51:22
The First Lady
Nadir
Eleanor confronts racism, Betty's addiction worsens and Michelle pushes for gun reform.
Episode: S1 E107 | 51:22
Watch 54:25
The First Lady
Punch Perfect
Eleanor demands assistance for WWII Jewish refugees; Michelle speaks out about race.
Episode: S1 E108 | 54:25
Watch 53:58
The First Lady
See Saw
Betty publicly announces hercancer diagnosis. Michelle's healthy lunch program takes off.
Episode: S1 E105 | 53:58
Watch 55:23
The First Lady
Shout Out
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle's daring stances put them in the spotlight.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:23
Watch 55:11
The First Lady
Voices Carry
Eleanor presses Franklin to act, Betty becomes First Lady, and Michelle faces opposition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:11
Watch 58:44
The First Lady
Cracked Pot
Franklin's marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more political women.
Episode: S1 E104 | 58:44
Watch 57:17
The First Lady
Please Allow Me
Eleanor, Betty and Michelle meet their future husbands.
Episode: S1 E103 | 57:17
Watch 54:57
The First Lady
That White House
Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama grapple with idea of the First Lady.
Episode: S1 E101 | 54:57