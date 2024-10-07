© 2024 Connecticut Public

In late 1950s Madrid, the golden age of haute couture, there is one place everyone would like to shop at least once in their lifetime: the Galerias Velvet. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Watch 1:11:16
Velvet
The Big Day
Ana refuses to marry Alberto. A last-minute setback could endanger the fashion show.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:11:16
Watch 1:20:18
Velvet
Night of the Queen
Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:20:18
Watch 1:12:55
Velvet
Nothing Is That Easy
Alberto hopes the new collection will be a major success so he can pay off Don Gerardo.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:12:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:15:58
Velvet
The Visitor
Don Emilio is seriously ill. Clara wants to start a career as a model.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:15:58
Watch 1:19:16
Velvet
Alberto’s Choice
As the wedding approaches, Alberto must choose between Ana and Cristina.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:19:16
Watch 1:17:48
Velvet
Blue Velvet
Grace of Monaco visits Velvet. Cristina learns things about Ana she never expected.
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:17:48
Watch 1:13:42
Velvet
The Remains of the Shipwreck
Ana is ready to fight for Alberto at all costs, but she still may lose his love for good.
Episode: S1 E11 | 1:13:42
Watch 1:13:38
Velvet
The Day After
Ana feels certain Cristina is Alberto’s true love. Dona Blanca discovers Max’s identity.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:13:38
Watch 1:13:57
Velvet
Compassionate Lies
When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:13:57
Watch 1:24:29
Velvet
Countdown
The big day has come. Alberto receives a mysterious letter.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:24:29
Watch 1:13:08
Velvet
Butterfly Wings
When Don Rafael presents his latest collection, his son returns from his studies abroad.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:13:08
Extras
Watch 0:30
Velvet
Velvet Season 1 Preview
Alberto, heir to the Velvet empire, returns home for his father’s latest collection.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
