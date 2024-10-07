© 2024 Connecticut Public

Velvet

Butterfly Wings

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 13m 08s

When Don Rafael presents his latest collection, his son returns home from his studies abroad. Alberto doubts his father’s business strategies and refuses to abandon his love for Ana--a seamstress at the emporium.

Aired: 10/03/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:15:58
Velvet
The Visitor
Don Emilio is seriously ill. Clara wants to start a career as a model.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:15:58
Watch 1:13:57
Velvet
Compassionate Lies
When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:13:57
Watch 1:13:42
Velvet
The Remains of the Shipwreck
Ana is ready to fight for Alberto at all costs, but she still may lose his love for good.
Episode: S1 E11 | 1:13:42
Watch 1:20:18
Velvet
Night of the Queen
Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:20:18
Watch 1:11:16
Velvet
The Big Day
Ana refuses to marry Alberto. A last-minute setback could endanger the fashion show.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:11:16
Watch 1:17:48
Velvet
Blue Velvet
Grace of Monaco visits Velvet. Cristina learns things about Ana she never expected.
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:17:48
Watch 1:13:23
Velvet
Stay Away from Me
Velvet is on the verge of bankruptcy. Don Gerardo offers to save Velvet, but at what cost?
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:13:23
Watch 1:16:56
Velvet
The Seamstress
Ana and Alberto learn Don Rafael has died. Alberto must share his inheritance.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:16:56
Watch 1:24:29
Velvet
Countdown
The big day has come. Alberto receives a mysterious letter.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:24:29
Watch 1:19:16
Velvet
Alberto’s Choice
As the wedding approaches, Alberto must choose between Ana and Cristina.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:19:16