Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty

Latest Episodes
Michelangelo battles Raphael for Papal favor as violent religious schisms engulf Europe.
Fierce rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo is heightened by the arrival of Raphael.
Michelangelo and Leonardo struggle to win work in the brutal world of Renaissance Italy.
Extras
How the greatest artworks of all time were born of an era of war, rivalry and bloodshed.
Leonardo travels to Milan, determined to make his name at the court of the Duke of Sforza.
Michelangelo carves his Pietà – a remarkable image of the Madonna holding her dead son.