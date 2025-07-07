© 2025 Connecticut Public

The greatest artworks in western civilization emerged from one of the bloodiest periods in history. This series explores the lives of three of the greatest artists in history – Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael – as they craft beauty from chaos.

Watch 5:25
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
The Magnificence of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Ceiling
Michelangelo unveils the Sistine Chapel ceiling, but the process prompts a crisis of faith.
Clip: S2025 E3 | 5:25
Watch 2:20
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Rivalry in Florence
Michelangelo and Leonardo both return to Florence, where the stage is set for a fierce rivalry.
Clip: S2025 E2 | 2:20
Watch 3:02
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
David
Michelangelo carves his David: a symbol of Florence’s strength and fortitude.
Clip: S2025 E2 | 3:02
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:12
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Redemption
Michelangelo battles Raphael for Papal favor as violent religious schisms engulf Europe.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 54:12
Watch 53:56
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Rivalry
Fierce rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo is heightened by the arrival of Raphael.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 53:56
Watch 53:15
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Rise
Michelangelo and Leonardo struggle to win work in the brutal world of Renaissance Italy.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 53:15
Extras
Watch 0:30
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Series Preview
How the greatest artworks of all time were born of an era of war, rivalry and bloodshed.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:35
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Leonardo in Milan
Leonardo travels to Milan, determined to make his name at the court of the Duke of Sforza.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:35
Watch 3:20
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Pietà
Michelangelo carves his Pietà – a remarkable image of the Madonna holding her dead son.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:20
