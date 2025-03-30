© 2025 Connecticut Public

What inspires architects and designers? How do architecture and interior design relate to the surrounding landscape? Landscape architect Ed Hollander invites architects and designers to tour his favorite summer gardens in the Hamptons, and hosts conversations on the state of their field.

Watch 28:32
Design Secrets with Ed Hollander
Design Secrets with Ed Hollander
Ed Hollander invites architects and designers to tour his favorite gardens and discuss their field.
Special: 28:32
Latest Episodes
