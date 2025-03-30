Design Secrets with Ed Hollander

Latest Episodes
Ed and architect Tom Kligerman discuss Linden Hill, a house that blends architecture and landscape.
Ed and architect Peter Pennoyer discuss the historic and contemporary structures of Topping Farm.
What inspires architects and designers? How do architecture and interior design relate to the surrounding landscape? Landscape architect Ed Hollander invites architects and designers to tour his favorite summer gardens in the Hamptons, and hosts conversations on the state of their field.