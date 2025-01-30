Linden Hill with Architect Tom Kligerman

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Historian Simon Schama examines the Holocaust, 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.
Latest Episodes
Ed and architect Peter Pennoyer discuss the historic and contemporary structures of Topping Farm.