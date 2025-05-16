© 2025 Connecticut Public

Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa. The Grammy nominee performs the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits including “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony and a choir of backup singers has the audience dancing in the aisles.

Latest Episodes
Watch 1:03:30
Aretha! with Sheléa and the Pacific Symphony
A Concert Special
Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:03:30
