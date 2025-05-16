© 2025 Connecticut Public

Aretha! with Sheléa and the Pacific Symphony

A Concert Special

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 03m 30s

Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa. The Grammy nominee performs the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits including “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony and a choir of backup singers has the audience dancing in the aisles.

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 07/14/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 10:31
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Family-Run Italian Market in New Jersey | Ep 4
A family-run grocery in New Jersey brings people from all over for delectable treats from Italy.
Special: 10:31
Watch 1:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
Extended Trailer
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Series Preview
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Patience
Series Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:13:13
Aretha! with Sheléa and the Pacific Symphony
Extended Concert
Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Sheléa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:13:13