Craft in America explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation's rich cultural heritage. Capturing the beauty, creativity and originality of craftsmanship, the film highlights artists and explores the inter-relationship of what they do, how they do it and why they have chosen a life of creating art.

Watch 54:48
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 54:48
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
WEST preview
Watch a preview of WEST, celebrating the continuum of heritage and handmade in the American west.
Preview: S17 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
EAST preview
Watch a preview of EAST highlighting diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region
Preview: S17 E1 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Craft in America Season 17
  • Craft in America Season 16
  • Craft in America Season 15
  • Craft in America Season 14
  • Craft in America Season 13
  • Craft in America Season 12
  • QUILTS and IDENTITY
  • CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
  • BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
  • TEACHERS and NATURE
  • MUSIC and CELEBRATION
  • SERVICE
  • FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
  • THREADS and CROSSROADS
  • MESSAGES and FAMILY
  • ORIGINS and PROCESS
  • MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
Watch 55:04
Craft in America
WEST episode
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
Episode: S17 E2 | 55:04
Watch 54:48
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 54:48
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Extras
Watch 4:47
Craft in America
See more of Erik and Martin Demaine's sculptures
Father-son team make unique curved-crease origami sculptures and incorporate it with glass
Clip: S16 | 4:47
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode preview
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Preview: S16 E1 | 1:00
Watch 0:58
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode preview
COLLECTORS reveals the essential role that craft appreciators play in the community.
Preview: S16 E2 | 0:58
Watch 6:29
Craft in America
See more of Peter Shire's art
Learn more about Peter Shire's art and career. Bonus video from COLLECTORS episode
Clip: S16 | 6:29
Watch 2:03
Craft in America
Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Joseph & Sergio Youngblood Lugo on bear paw symbols in Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Clip: S16 | 2:03
Watch 4:14
Craft in America
Wood objects in Fleur, Judy and Jeff's collections
See more objects in Fleur Bresler's and Judith Chernoff and Jeffrey Bernstein's collections
Clip: S16 | 4:14
Watch 5:04
Craft in America
Joan Takayama-Ogawa's ceramic history
Artist Joan Takayama-Ogawa on her mentor, Ralph Bacerra and Joan's family history in ceramics
Clip: S16 | 5:04
Watch 7:04
Craft in America
Frank Romero on his career
Chicano artist Frank Romero on his career. Bonus video from COLLECTORS episode
Clip: S16 | 7:04
Watch 8:42
Craft in America
Meet the artists in Cheech Marin's Chicano Art collection
Learn more about Jaime "Germs" Zacarias, Yolanda González, and Francisco Palomares
Clip: S16 | 8:42
Watch 2:33
Craft in America
Artist explores the climate crisis
Sustainability at Otis and Joan's climate change course
Clip: S16 | 2:33
