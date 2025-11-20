Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Craft in America Season 17
-
Craft in America Season 16
-
Craft in America Season 15
-
Craft in America Season 14
-
Craft in America Season 13
-
Craft in America Season 12
-
QUILTS and IDENTITY
-
CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
-
BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
-
TEACHERS and NATURE
-
MUSIC and CELEBRATION
-
SERVICE
-
FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
-
THREADS and CROSSROADS
-
MESSAGES and FAMILY
-
ORIGINS and PROCESS
-
MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Extras
Father-son team make unique curved-crease origami sculptures and incorporate it with glass
Learn more about Peter Shire's art and career. Bonus video from COLLECTORS episode
Joseph & Sergio Youngblood Lugo on bear paw symbols in Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
See more objects in Fleur Bresler's and Judith Chernoff and Jeffrey Bernstein's collections
Artist Joan Takayama-Ogawa on her mentor, Ralph Bacerra and Joan's family history in ceramics
Chicano artist Frank Romero on his career. Bonus video from COLLECTORS episode
Learn more about Jaime "Germs" Zacarias, Yolanda González, and Francisco Palomares
Sustainability at Otis and Joan's climate change course