Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty

Redemption

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 54m 12s

Michelangelo’s rivalry with Raphael reaches new heights in Rome, while a violent religious schism engulfs Europe and makes the artist question everything.

Aired: 07/21/25 | Expires: 09/20/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:56
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Rivalry
Fierce rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo is heightened by the arrival of Raphael.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 53:56
Watch 53:15
Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty
Rise
Michelangelo and Leonardo struggle to win work in the brutal world of Renaissance Italy.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 53:15