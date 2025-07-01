Redemption

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Fierce rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo is heightened by the arrival of Raphael.
Michelangelo and Leonardo struggle to win work in the brutal world of Renaissance Italy.