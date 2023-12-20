Extras
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Latest Episodes
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Gaspar and Ramírez confront each other in the smugglers' neighborhood