Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 101 | 1hr 03m 17s

Following the massacre at the Santa Maria School in 1907, Captain Gregorio Sanfuentes kidnaps a child for his wife. That child, renamed Gaspar Sanfuentes, returns to Valparaiso in 1937 to become the new police commissioner. He becomes the archenemy of the charismatic smuggler Pedro Ramírez who, unbeknownst to him, is his blood brother.

Aired: 12/31/23
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 10
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Episode: S1 E110 | 42:24
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 6
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Episode: S1 E106 | 43:40
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 5
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Episode: S1 E105 | 42:24
Watch 42:48
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 8
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:48
Watch 41:25
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 9
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Episode: S1 E109 | 41:25
Watch 43:33
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 7
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:33
Watch 50:21
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 2
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Episode: S1 E102 | 50:21
Watch 44:05
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 4
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Episode: S1 E104 | 44:05
Latest Episodes
Watch 42:39
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 3
Gaspar and Ramírez confront each other in the smugglers' neighborhood
Episode: S1 E103 | 42:39