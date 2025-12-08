Episode #133

Neftalí wanders through the port city at night, filled with shame over what happened with Eloísa, until Ramírez finds him and takes him home. There, he talks with Eloísa and tells her he's glad she didn't marry Gaspar. Meanwhile, since Gaspar won't be leaving Chile, Antonia sees her secret in danger, so she and Inés devise a plan that could divert attention from the truth.