Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode #125

Season 1 Episode 125 | 42m 19s

Antonia goes on a pleasure trip with Cornelius to pay her debt to the magnate. However, what started as a way to solve her family problems becomes something more, leaving her confused. Similarly, Eloísa is experiencing doubts about her engagement to Gaspar.

Aired: 12/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 44:51
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 24
Cárdenas pieces the case together and discovers that Gaspar Sanfuentes is Pedro Ramírez's brother.
Episode: S1 E124 | 44:51
Watch 45:26
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #128
Braun devises a plan where he'll have to get his hands dirty to save himself.
Episode: S1 E128 | 45:26
Watch 44:12
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #127
Gaspar links Heinz's disappearance to Cárdenas. A newspaper publishes an article about Eloísa.
Episode: S1 E127 | 44:12
Watch 44:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #126
Gregorio tries to get rid of Cárdenas. Antonia makes the Captain attend lunch with Eloísa's father.
Episode: S1 E126 | 44:40
Watch 46:22
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #131
Pedro Ramírez is caught between a rock and a hard place. Eloísa is deeply confused about her future.
Episode: S1 E131 | 46:22
Watch 45:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #132
Eloísa and Gaspar break up. Neftalí scolds his daughter. Pedro Ramírez tries to fix his failed plan.
Episode: S1 E132 | 45:24
Watch 45:17
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #133
Ramírez tells Eloísa he's glad she didn't marry Gaspar. Antonia sees her secret in danger.
Episode: S1 E133 | 45:17
Watch 45:10
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #134
The Sanfuentes attend a funeral. Ramírez ends his relationship. A supervisor visits Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E134 | 45:10
Watch 45:14
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 17
The Sanfuentes worry about Pedro Ramirez's interest in Gaspar, fearing their secret will be exposed.
Episode: S1 E117 | 45:14
Watch 42:52
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 21
Cardenas kidnaps the policeman trailing him, making him disappear temporarily.
Episode: S1 E121 | 42:52