Episode 23

Josefina tries to win Gaspar back, but he is straightforward with her and makes it clear that he wants to be with Eloísa. Meanwhile, Ramírez asks Eloísa to stay in Valparaíso and give up her plans with Gaspar, as he wants her to stay with him. Antonia, on her part, tries to speed up Gaspar and Eloísa's engagement so he will leave the country soon.