Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)

Episode #128

Season 1 Episode 128 | 45m 26s

Braun suspects the alliance between Cárdenas and Gregorio, but the men finally manage to convince the Nazi officer thanks to Cárdenas's cunning. However, the corrupt police officer still has problems to deal with, as Gaspar is close to finding him. This leads him to devise a plan where he'll have to get his hands dirty to save himself.

Aired: 12/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 44:51
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 24
Cárdenas pieces the case together and discovers that Gaspar Sanfuentes is Pedro Ramírez's brother.
Episode: S1 E124 | 44:51
Watch 46:22
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #131
Pedro Ramírez is caught between a rock and a hard place. Eloísa is deeply confused about her future.
Episode: S1 E131 | 46:22
Watch 42:19
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #125
Antonia goes on a trip with Cornelius. Eloísa has doubts about her engagement to Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E125 | 42:19
Watch 44:12
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #127
Gaspar links Heinz's disappearance to Cárdenas. A newspaper publishes an article about Eloísa.
Episode: S1 E127 | 44:12
Watch 44:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #126
Gregorio tries to get rid of Cárdenas. Antonia makes the Captain attend lunch with Eloísa's father.
Episode: S1 E126 | 44:40
Watch 45:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #132
Eloísa and Gaspar break up. Neftalí scolds his daughter. Pedro Ramírez tries to fix his failed plan.
Episode: S1 E132 | 45:24
Watch 45:10
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #134
The Sanfuentes attend a funeral. Ramírez ends his relationship. A supervisor visits Gaspar.
Episode: S1 E134 | 45:10
Watch 45:17
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode #133
Ramírez tells Eloísa he's glad she didn't marry Gaspar. Antonia sees her secret in danger.
Episode: S1 E133 | 45:17
Watch 45:14
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 17
The Sanfuentes worry about Pedro Ramirez's interest in Gaspar, fearing their secret will be exposed.
Episode: S1 E117 | 45:14
Watch 42:52
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 21
Cardenas kidnaps the policeman trailing him, making him disappear temporarily.
Episode: S1 E121 | 42:52